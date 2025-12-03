The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has requested all its affiliated schools to hold a year-long series of activities to commemorate the 150th year of Vande Mataram. Building on an earlier directive released on November 7, the board in its fresh circular dated December 1 detailing month-wise activities till November 2026, said the initiative is expected to “deepen the emotional and historical connect of students and teachers with this iconic national legacy.” CBSE outlines plan to commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram

In its November circular, the board had urged all affiliated schools to organise mass singing of Vande Mataram and hold “Vande Mataram Concerts” on November 7, marking the day the national song was written by Bankim Chandra Chatterji in 1875.

CBSE’s latest circular outlines a detailed month-wise action plan for activities to celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram. In December 2025, schools will organise quiz competitions on national song, its author and its historical context, followed by a poster-making competition in January 2026 on themes such as national pride, unity and values reflected in the song. No activities are scheduled for February and March due to board examinations 2026.

Schools will organise theme-based speech activities in April, where students deliver short talks on topics such as the meaning of the national song, patriotism and India’s cultural beauty. There will be no activities between May and July owing to the summer break and the start of the new academic session.

In August, school bands perform the Vande Mataram tune as part of Independence Day 2026 celebrations. This is followed by essay-writing activities through September and October, and a concluding school exhibition in November, showcasing student work prepared throughout the year.

Dr. Praggya M. Singh, professor and director (academics), CBSE, said in the latest circular that “These activities are conceived as a nationwide expression of collective harmony, national pride, and cultural unity, celebrating ‘Vande Mataram’ as a symbol of the strength inherent in our diversity.”

She has requested schools to ensure “effective implementation” of the month-wise activities and upload the requisite information regarding the celebrations every month on CBSE’s designated Google form.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School, Delhi said, “CBSE’s initiative to commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram through various activities is a powerful step towards reconnecting students with India’s cultural heritage and instilling unity, harmony and national pride. At Mount Abu School, we will conduct year-long activities, ensuring every child participates meaningfully. Such programmes go beyond celebration as they inspire students to understand the spirit of Vande Mataram and develop a deep emotional bond with India.”

According to the CBSE’s official website, there are 31,740 schools currently affiliated with the national board.

Earlier on November 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long celebrations marking 150 years of the national song at an event in Delhi. He also unveiled commemorative stamps and a coin; and a dedicated digital portal at the event.

A discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram is scheduled to be held in Lok Sabha on December 8, 2025.