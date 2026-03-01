CBSE postpones March 2 exam in many West Asian countries amid US-Iran conflict

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced the postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for March 2 in several West Asian countries after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran’s retaliatory strikes on neighbouring Gulf states. CBSE will review the situation on Tuesday (FILE/Representative Image)

In a circular, CBSE said the examinations slated for March 2, “for both Class X and Class XII, are postponed” and the new dates “shall be announced later.”

The communication has been sent to principals of more than 150 CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The Board will review the situation on Tuesday, 03 March 2026 and take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from 05 March onwards,” the communication said.

“All students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully,” the circular issued by CBSE controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

West Asia constitutes the largest overseas cluster of CBSE schools, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Riyadh among key examination hubs.

The class 10 and 12 board examinations began on February 18. Over 4.37 million students including 2.51 million class 10 students and 1.86 million class 12 students are appearing for the examinations in India and abroad.