CBSE releases marking scheme for Class 10 students, results likely on June 20

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced that Class 10 students will be marked on the basis of internal tests and assessments held throughout the year, days after it announced the cancellation of the board exams in view of the Covid-19 surge across the country. The results are likely to be announced on June 20, the board added.

Usually, out of 100 marks for each subject, 20 marks are for internal assessments, which have already been tabulated by schools as per the existing policy, and the remaining 80 are for the year-end board examinations. The board has now announced that this 80-mark component will be calculated on the basis of different internal exams held during the year.

The board has also certified the weightage that is to be given to each of these tests. For instance, period or unit test will have 10 marks, half-yearly or mid-term exams will be of 30 marks, whereas pre-board exams will be of 40 marks.

CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj also directed composition of a ‘Result Committee’ in each school comprising of the school principal, five teachers from the school, and two external teachers from a neighbouring school.

If schools have conducted more than one of the above mentioned tests, the result committee can decide the weightage of each test.

“If any candidate has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, the school may conduct an offline/online or a telephonic one on one assessment and record documentary evidences to certify the recommendations,” Bhardwaj said. Since all schools will have a different question paper, the board has asked them to “internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard.”