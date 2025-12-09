CCTV vigil, ‘bad touch’: Woman's chilling confession after killing live-in partner in Lucknow

Disturbing details have surfaced in the murder of engineer Surya Pratap Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, after his live-in partner confessed to killing him, alleging months of confinement, surveillance, abuse, and a final trigger involving her daughters. Lucknow woman confesses to killing live-in partner after months of alleged torment(Representative image/PTI)

As reported by HT earlier, the 33-year-old was found with his throat slit inside his Green City home in Lucknow on December 7. Police say, 49-year-old Ratna Devi acted after enduring months of abuse and after he allegedly assaulted her daughter on the night of the murder.

Investigators say the case reflects a troubling mix of alleged child abuse, controlling behaviour, a breakdown of domestic relations, and an ongoing property dispute that had intensified in recent months.

1. Months of surveillance and confinement

According to police, Ratna told interrogators that Surya kept her and her daughters confined inside the house. An official statement said he had installed three CCTV cameras and monitored them through live feeds on his phone.

Investigators believe this climate of surveillance and control contributed to escalating tensions inside the home.

2. “Inappropriate touch” on daughter

Ratna further alleged that Surya had been misbehaving with her elder daughter for months. On Sunday night, police say the pattern turned violent.

After allegedly seeing a photograph of a male friend on the girl’s phone, Surya dragged her into a room, triggering screams that brought Ratna and her younger daughter rushing in.

“When he opened the door, both my daughters held his hands and pushed him to the ground and I ran to the kitchen, fetched a knife and attacked his throat in a fit of rage,” she confessed to the police.

Police say the two minors, aged 15 and 17, helped restrain Surya before Ratna stabbed him multiple times.

3. The girls lived under restrictions

A police probe has found that the daughters were subject to several restrictions inside the house. Police say they were barred from using social media or even watching reels.

“He had once forced the elder daughter to quit her studies and reluctantly allowed her to rejoin Class 12 this year after repeated disputes,” said BBD SHO Ram Singh.

Police have taken both minors into protective custody.

4. Domestic conflict over who owned the house

Surya and Ratna had been living together for nearly two years in the Salarjung area. The house itself, however, had become a flashpoint.

According to the police, the plot was purchased by Surya, while Ratna financed the construction using money she received after her husband's death.

“This mix of financial contributions led to frequent clashes over property rights. Ratna reportedly wanted the house transferred to her name. Surya resisted, deepening the rift,” said BBD police.

5. Techie's family alleges conspiracy

Surya’s father, Narendra Singh, has claimed that the killing was a planned attempt to take over his son’s assets.

He said Ratna and Surya first met in 2012 when Surya, then a student, tutored her daughters. Ratna, who was living separately from her “alcoholic and abusive husband”, drew closer to Surya after her husband’s death in 2014, he claimed.

He alleged that Ratna and her daughters “lived lavishly” on Surya’s income from his job as an executive engineer. The family had even begun searching for a bride for him, unaware of his live-in relationship. “He spoke to me on Sunday afternoon and even sent money,” his father said.

Narendra Singh has filed a case against Ratna and both daughters, accusing them of pre-meditated murder with the intention of grabbing the house.