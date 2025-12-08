‘I have killed my partner’: Woman calls cops after staying with body of deceased for 10 hrs

LUCKNOW The state capital was shaken on Monday when the body of a 33-year-old engineering executive was found in a house in Green City, located in Salarjung village, under the jurisdiction of the BBD police station. The murder came to fore after the man’s live-in partner, Ratna, aged 46, called the police to confess to the crime. According to the police, the couple had been arguing frequently and neighbours confirmed hearing heated arguments almost every other day. On Sunday night too, they heard them quarrelling but did not intervene, assuming it was routine. (Pic for representation)

According to police, the woman had spent nearly 10 hours in the house with the body of Surya Pratap Singh before contacting the authorities around 9am. She was arrested and the events leading up to the killing were being probed.

“The victim, Surya Pratap Singh, originally from Deoria, worked as an executive engineer with a private electrical appliances company. He had been living with Ratna and her two minor daughters for the last 10 years,” said DCP (East) Shashank Singh.

According to the police, the couple had been arguing frequently and neighbours confirmed hearing heated arguments almost every other day. On Sunday night too, they heard them quarrelling but did not intervene, assuming it was routine.

“Surya Pratap Singh owned the house he lived in and Ratna had been pressuring him to transfer it in her name. This became the main trigger for their disputes,” said BBD police station SHO Ram Singh.

After a complaint lodged by Surya’s father, Narendra Singh, an FIR under murder charges was registered against Ratna and her daughters aged 17 and 15, he added.

During questioning, Ratna also told police that the deceased was trying to make advances towards over her elder daughter, which she claimed was another source of tension between them.

Investigators said the fatal argument took place around 11pm on Sunday. During the confrontation, Ratna allegedly attacked Surya and slit his throat using a knife. Her two daughters were present at the time. After the assault, the three moved into another room and remained there for the rest of the night while the body lay in the adjoining room.

Around 9am on Monday, Ratna called the police control room, saying: “I have killed my partner,” said BBD SHO Ram Singh.

“A team from BBD police station reached the spot shortly afterwards. The village pradhan, who was also sent to verify the information, found the body lying in the bedroom. The police sent the body for a post-mortem examination while a forensic team collected evidence from the scene. We also inspected the house,” said the DCP, adding that an FIR had been registered and all aspects of the case were being examined.

Their relationship began when Surya started tutoring the girls near his home in Jankipuram, where both families lived earlier. Ratna, a widow, grew close to Surya during the classes, and despite strong opposition from both households, the two moved to a rented house in Salarjung village.

Surya’s father, Narendra Singh, who arrived soon after being informed, accused Ratna and her daughters of exploiting his son financially and ultimately murdering him. He said Surya had helped the family after Ratna’s husband, who was addicted to alcohol, passed away six years ago.

“She called him ‘bhaiya’ and sought help. My son supported them, but later they got close. When I confronted him, he always denied any relationship,” he told media.

Narendra claimed that he had spoken to his son on Sunday evening and even received money for bike repairs. “Everything seemed normal. We had no idea what was going to happen,” he added.