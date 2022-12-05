Home / India News / CDS General Anil Chauhan delivers talk at DSSC in Tamil Nadu’s Wellington

CDS General Anil Chauhan delivers talk at DSSC in Tamil Nadu’s Wellington

Published on Dec 05, 2022 07:57 PM IST

His predecessor and India’s first CDS, Late General Bipin Rawat, was to speak at DSSC last December, but he died in a chopper crash en route to the event

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan at the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington in Tamil Nadu on Monday. (ANI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Monday touched upon a raft of issues, including jointness, transformation of the armed forces and self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector, officials familiar with the matter said.

CDS Chauhan made the remarks while delivering a talk at the Wellington-based Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Tamil Nadu.

His predecessor and India’s first CDS, Late General Bipin Rawat, was to speak at DSSC last December, but he died in a chopper crash en route to the event. Monday’s talk was the first address by a CDS at the staff college, the officials said.

Chauhan took over as CDS on September 30, more than nine months after Rawat died in the crash on December 8, 2021. Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 12 others were killed in the incident near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

After taking over as CDS, Chauhan said that the three services will jointly deal with the security challenges that India faces, and he will try his best to live up to everyone’s expectations and fulfil the hopes of the nation.

