Home / India News / CEC Sushil Chandra oversees Uzbekistan’s elections as international observer
india news

CEC Sushil Chandra oversees Uzbekistan’s elections as international observer

CEC Sushil Chandra and Uzbekistan’s election commission, led by Zainiddin Nizamkhodjaev, held a meeting on electoral cooperation during the visit, the Election Commission of India said in a statement
India’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra led a three-member delegation to Uzbekistan from October 21-25 to oversee the country’s presidential election, held last Sunday, as an international observer. (PTI/File)
India’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra led a three-member delegation to Uzbekistan from October 21-25 to oversee the country’s presidential election, held last Sunday, as an international observer. (PTI/File)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Copy Link
By Isha Sahai Bhatnagar

India’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra led a three-member delegation to Uzbekistan from October 21-25 to oversee the country’s presidential election, held last Sunday, as an international observer.

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev swept to victory with more than 80% of the vote in the elections and was re-elected for a second five-year term, according to reports.

CEC Sushil Chandra and Uzbekistan’s election commission, led by Zainiddin Nizamkhodjaev, held a meeting on electoral cooperation during the visit, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said in a statement.

The CEC “spoke about the recent conduct of elections in India, and various avenues for strengthening electoral ties between the two countries through the signing of MoU on electoral cooperation and training and capacity-building programmes, which the ECI would be happy to organise for Uzbekistan’s election officials,” India’s central election body said.

Also Read: After Himanta, EC serves notice to Assam minister for poll code violation

Uzbek delegates have been participating in the ECI’s International Election Visitors Programmes (IEVP), which is held during polls.

The Uzbek election commission’s chairman, Nizamkhodjaev, thanked CEC Sushil Chandra for visiting his country for Sunday’s presidential polls.

The ECI said that during the trip to Uzbekistan, the Indian delegation visited a couple of district-level election commissions to observe the initiatives taken there by the Uzbek CEC. The Indian delegation also visited polling stations and examined the “various aspects of the conduct of elections, including voters’ lists, identification of voters, and early voting mechanisms”, the ECI said.

India’s CEC also met with officials of the Indian embassy, including Manish Prabhat, the Indian ambassador to Uzbekistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out