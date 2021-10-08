Home / India News / Ceiling on prices of refreshment for parliamentary panel meets capped at 45
india news

Ceiling on prices of refreshment for parliamentary panel meets capped at 45

The limit comes after the Centre’s tourism arm India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) replaced the northern railways for running parliament canteens
Nearly all non-vegetarian snacks are priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 on the ITDC menu. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Nearly all non-vegetarian snacks are priced above 50 on the ITDC menu. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 09:41 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

The Lok Sabha secretariat has issued a circular announcing a revision of the ceiling on light refreshment served at the sittings of the parliamentary committees to 45, inclusive of taxes, per head per meeting.

The limit comes after the Centre’s tourism arm India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) replaced the northern railways for running parliament canteens. ITDC’s entry also coincided with the scrapping of all subsidies on food items and their sale at market prices.

“Keeping in view the revision of rates of eatables sold by the ITDC in Parliament House complex, the ceiling on light refreshment being served at the sittings of the parliamentary committees has been revised to 45 (inclusive of taxes) per head per meeting,” said the circular. The cap came into effect on October 3.

Nearly all non-vegetarian snacks are priced above 50 on the ITDC menu. Vada is available for 30, aloo bonda 10, bread pakora 10, dosa 30, and idly 20.

Panel meetings are on hold as a reshuffle of all the committees is awaited. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is in Rome on an official tour and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu is visiting the northeast. The rejigged panels will be announced after their return.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out