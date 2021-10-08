Ceiling on prices of refreshment for parliamentary panel meets capped at 45

The Lok Sabha secretariat has issued a circular announcing a revision of the ceiling on light refreshment served at the sittings of the parliamentary committees to ₹45, inclusive of taxes, per head per meeting.

The limit comes after the Centre’s tourism arm India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) replaced the northern railways for running parliament canteens. ITDC’s entry also coincided with the scrapping of all subsidies on food items and their sale at market prices.

“Keeping in view the revision of rates of eatables sold by the ITDC in Parliament House complex, the ceiling on light refreshment being served at the sittings of the parliamentary committees has been revised to ₹45 (inclusive of taxes) per head per meeting,” said the circular. The cap came into effect on October 3.

Nearly all non-vegetarian snacks are priced above ₹50 on the ITDC menu. Vada is available for ₹30, aloo bonda ₹10, bread pakora ₹10, dosa ₹30, and idly ₹20.

Panel meetings are on hold as a reshuffle of all the committees is awaited. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is in Rome on an official tour and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu is visiting the northeast. The rejigged panels will be announced after their return.