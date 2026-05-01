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Census exercise begins in Rajasthan as residents urged to complete ‘self-enumeration’ online

Rajasthan governor urged citizens to actively participate in the national exercise and provide accurate and complete information.

Updated on: May 01, 2026 02:33 pm IST
PTI |
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The 'self-enumeration' exercise under India's upcoming Census exercise was opened in Rajasthan on Friday, allowing residents to submit their household details online, officials said.

The process for "Census 2027" was formally launched in the state by Governor Haribhau Bagde at Lok Bhavan. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

The process for "Census 2027" was formally launched in the state by Governor Haribhau Bagde at Lok Bhavan through self-enumeration, marking the beginning of the first phase of census activities across Rajasthan.

According to a spokesperson, the Governor urged citizens to actively participate in the important national exercise and provide accurate and complete information through the self-enumeration facility.

He said public cooperation in the "Census 2027" exercise would contribute to the country's overall development.

Director of Census Operations Vishnu Charan Malick said that ahead of the door-to-door survey, citizens can avail the self-enumeration facility on the web portal from May 1 to May 15, 2026. During this period, individuals can digitally submit details about themselves and their families using their mobile numbers and required credentials.

 
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Home / India News / Census exercise begins in Rajasthan as residents urged to complete ‘self-enumeration’ online
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