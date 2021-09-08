Central and NW India to receive widespread rain till Saturday

Several parts of central and northwest India are likely to receive widespread and heavy rain till Saturday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A well-marked low pressure area is lying over southeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining parts of north Vidarbha with its associated cyclonic circulation extending up to middle tropospheric levels-- up to 5 kms from earth’s surface. The well-marked low pressure area and its remnants are likely to move west north-westwards during the next 4-5 days, the weather department said.

The monsoon trough is likely to lie south of its normal position for the next 4-5 days. A shear zone is likely to persist over south Peninsular India during the next 3 days, the weather forecaster said.

A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around September 11, IMD has warned.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is very likely over Telangana, coastal & north interior Karnataka, Vidarbha and Marathwada on September 7 before a reduction in intensity. However, it will continue over Madhya (central) Maharashtra, Konkan and Gujarat till September 11. Isolated extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) is also likely over Madhya Maharashtra & Konkan on September 11.

Widespread rain is expected over most parts of northwest India till September 11. Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are likely to record heavy rain in this period, while rainfall is likely to increase over Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh from September 11 onwards.

.