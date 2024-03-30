Centre accords Y Plus security cover to Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad

The Centre has accorded Y Plus security cover by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad in Uttar Pradesh based on threat assessment conducted by central agencies, an official aware of the development said on Saturday. Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad. (File)

The 37- year-old, who is set to contest Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh’s Nagina constituency, has been assigned 11 armed commandos of the CRPF. The commandos will work in different shifts for his protection.

People aware of the matter said Azad had recently complained about receiving threats, after which police conducted a threat assessment and informed the Centre. The UP Police had provided him with security cover after an attack on his life last year.

An official aware of the development said, “The Home Ministry ordered the security cover for Azad. It was based on threat assessment conducted by central agencies. The CRPF Y Plus cover will be limited to Uttar Pradesh. They took charge of his security on Friday.”

In June last year, Azad was shot at by car borne assailants in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh after which the UP police provided him an armed guard. Azad survived the attack because the bullet had grazed him on his abdomen.

Vinay Ratan Singh, national president and co-founder of the Bhim Bharat Ekta Mission, said, “Last week there was another attack on our members. Some people came and vandalised our vehicles in Nagina, Uttar Pradesh. Our party leaders were also assaulted. We had written to the UP police about it. He is also contesting the elections from Nagina as leader of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram).”