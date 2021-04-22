Centre advises all its staff to get themselves vaccinated

The Centre has asked all its employees to get themselves vaccinated so as to effectively contain the spread of Covid-19, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Thursday said.

It said the government has been monitoring the situation very closely, and it has been decided to vaccinate all the citizens who have attained the age of 18 years and above.

Accordingly, “all central government employees are advised to get themselves vaccinated so as to effectively contain the spread of Covid- 19. Further, they may continue to follow Covid protocols, even after vaccination”, said the order issued to all the central government departments.

There are estimated 48.34 lakh central government employees, according to an official data.

The Personnel Ministry had earlier this month asked all central government employees of the age of 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated.

They were further advised to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, even after vaccination, particularly, frequent washing of hands/ sanitisation, maintenance of social distancing and masking etc.

All citizens of 18 years and above will be eligible for Covid -19 vaccine from May 1. At present, those above 45 years and above are eligible for the inoculation.

