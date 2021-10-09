Centre restricts export of 3 categories of syringes for 90 days

With the vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in full flow, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) announced on Saturday that “quantitative restrictions” were being imposed on the export of three categories of syringes for a period of three months. It explained in a statement that this was being done with a view to boost the domestic availability and uptake of syringes for the nationwide exercise.

“The domestic vaccine manufacturers, and manufacturers of syringes have played an important and critical role in the implementation of India's Covid-19 vaccination programme, the largest in the world. Syringes are vital to sustain the momentum of the drive to vaccinate all eligible citizens in the shortest possible time,” the health ministry noted in its statement.

The three categories, the export of which has been blocked for 90 days are: 0.5ml/1ml AD (auto-disable), 0.5ml/1ml//2ml/3ml disposable, and 1ml/2ml/3ml RUP (re-use prevention). “It is clarified that the ban is not on the export of any kind/type. It is only a quantitative restriction for a limited period and does not cover syringes of other denominations or type other than those mentioned,” the statement further mentioned.

Any restriction which is "quantitative" in nature limits the quantity of goods to be imported or exported.

The national inoculation drive against the viral illness commenced on January 16 this year and, thus far, more than 940 million doses of a Covid-19 jab have been administered. At present, only those aged 18 and above are eligible to get vaccinated; the government aims to vaccinate 100 per cent adult population by the end of the year.