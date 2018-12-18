Centre approves proposal to set up 462 schools for tribal children communities

The Centre on Monday gave its nod to a proposal to set up Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) in every block with over 50% Scheduled Tribes (ST) population and at least 20,000 tribal citizens.

Eklavya schools are set up to provide quality education to the ST children. According an official statement, 462 new EMRSs will be established in 102 blocks across the country.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved a financial cost of Rs 2242.03 crore during 2018-19 and 2019-20 for rolling out the revamped scheme, the statement said.

According to the decisions taken, there will be an autonomous society under the ministry of tribal affairs — similar to Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti — to run the EMRSs.

It was also decided to upgrade already sanctioned EMRSs on need basis with unit cost subject to a maximum of Rs 5 crore per school. The committee also gave its nod to setting up sports facilities in 163 tribal dominated districts at a unit cost of Rs 5 crore each to be constructed by 2022.

The Union cabinet also approved the setting up of two AIIMS — one in Madurai in Tamil Nadu and another in Bibinagar in Telangana. The cost of setting up the AIIMS in Madurai would be Rs 1,264 crore, while in Bibinagar, it would be Rs 1,028 crore, the government said.

“The new scheme envisages increase in construction cost of EMRSs from current Rs 12 crore to Rs 20 crore to improve the construction quality and ensure better facilities for the students. Recurring cost to be enhanced to Rs 1,09,000 from the existing Rs 61500 (per student per year) from 2019-20 onwards. An additional 20% would be provided towards construction cost in Northeast, hilly areas, difficult areas and areas affected by Left-wing extremism,” the statement said.

The CCEA also gave its nod to the construction of a new four-lane bridge across Ganga on national highway 19 in Patna. The civil cost of the project will be Rs 2,411.5 crore and total capital cost will be Rs 2,926 crore, the cabinet said.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 08:39 IST