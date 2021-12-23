Centre asks poll-bound states to ramp up vaccination as Omicron raises alarm

The Centre on Thursday asked the administration of poll-bound states to exponentially ramp up vaccination against Covid-19, especially in districts that have seen low coverage so far, and protect the vulnerable population.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Centre’s latest advisory came on a day the country registered a significant rise in daily Covid-19 figures along with the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus.

A review meeting was held during the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to chair a meeting later in the day.

With a number of states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, gearing up for Assembly election early next year, campaigning has begun full throttle in several places and rallies have started witnessing large gatherings, any of which may turn into a potential hotspot for coronavirus spread.

"Observe all precautions. Don't let your guard down,” the Centre said, while urging local administrations to remain vigilant and monitor case positivity, doubling rates, clusters of new cases across districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to ANI inputs, the Centre also asked the states to ensure 100 per cent coverage of those who are yet to receive their first dose against the virus and accelerate the inoculation of eligible second dose beneficiaries. The Centre also called for strengthening “door-to-door vaccination campaigns in states and Union territories where vaccination coverage is below the national average”.

It also asked the states to consider local curbs and restrictions ahead of the upcoming festive week. Regarding containment zones, the states can impose night curfews and would have to ensure strict regulation of large gatherings, especially, notified containment zones, buffer zones in case in new Covid clusters

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON