Covid-19: Nationwide caseload up by 7,495 cases; Omicron tally at 236
Covid-19: Nationwide caseload up by 7,495 cases; Omicron tally at 236

  • According to the guidelines, anyone who seeks to enter these places should at least be administered with on dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
Those who are found in violation of the rules, may face strict action towards them. (REUTERS/File)
Those who are found in violation of the rules, may face strict action towards them. (REUTERS/File)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 10:56 AM IST
The Covid-19 tally in India went up by 7,495 cases on Thursday amid a surge in the Omicron variant across the country. The overall caseload now stands at 34,765,976, according to the data published on the Union ministry of health and family welfare's website.

The number of Omicron also surged and reached 236 on Thursday, the ministry further informed. Out of this, 106 people have been recovered, it also added.

Notably, Maharashtra has replaced Delhi as the top state with the highest number of Omicron cases. According to the Centre's tally, the state now has maximum cases with 65 cases, followed by the national capital with 64 and Telangana (24), Rajasthan (21), Karnataka (19), Kerala (15), Gujarat (14).

The death toll has climbed to 478,759 with 434 fresh fatalities, the ministry also stated.

The active caseload reported a fall of 101 cases and reached 78,291. It currently accounts for With 0.23 per cent of the total caseload.

The recovery rate improved to 98.40%, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry data also showed. As many as 6,960 people were recovered from the viral infection in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 34,208,926.

Meanwhile, the country has administered 1.39 billion vaccine doses under the nationwide inoculation drive.

The daily rise in new Covid-19 infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 56 days now.

coronavirus omicron
Thursday, December 23, 2021
