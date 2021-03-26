Centre asks states, UTs to take measures against Covid-19 during festivals

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday wrote to all states and Union territories to take necessary measures in view of upcoming festivals of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are on the rise across the country. Bhalla asked them to take necessary measures to regulate crowds by ensuring strict observance of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour during upcoming festivals.

"In view of the upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab e Barat, harvesting festivals, Easter, Eid-ul-Fitr etc, state governments, UT administrations should take necessary measures to regulate crowds during these festivals by ensuring strict observance of Covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing of mask and maintaining social distancing, as mandated in aforesaid guidelines and in the National Directives for Covid-19 management," Bhalla said in his letter.

Bhalla said that he would urge the states and Union Territories to issue necessary instructions to the district administrations and police authorities to "scrupulously enforce Covid appropriate behaviour and SOPs in all public gatherings during the upcoming festivals." He further wrote that strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour in public places and gatherings will help in breaking the chain of transmission and reduce the incidences of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Bhalla wrote to all states and Union territories on February 27, saying there is a need for maintaining caution and strict surveillance to fully overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. The government has urged states several times to ensure Covid protocols - like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing - are strictly followed.

India saw a huge spike of 59,118 cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s data showed this morning, taking the country's tally to 11,846,652.