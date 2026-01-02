Centre clears 22 more projects worth ₹41,863 crore under ECMS

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) has approved 22 new proposals under the third tranche of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), involving a projected investment of ₹41,863 crore, according to a note shared with select media on Thursday. This takes the total approved projects to 46. This takes the total approved projects to 46. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Earlier, the ministry had approved seven projects worth ₹5,532 crore in the first tranche on October 27, followed by 17 projects worth ₹7,172 crore in the second tranche on November 17.

“In continuation to the approvals of 24 applications for an investment of ₹12,704 crore announced earlier, MeitY has further approved 22 proposals under the ECMS,” the background note said.

The 22 projects approved in the third tranche are expected to generate production worth ₹2,58,152 crore and create 33,791 direct jobs. This is more than double the combined production value of ₹1,09,517 crore projected from the first two tranches.

The ECMS, notified in April 2025 with a budget outlay of ₹22,919 crore for six years, received a strong response from both domestic and global investors, with 249 applications proposing total investments of ₹1.15 lakh crore, projected production worth ₹10.34 lakh crore, and potential employment generation for 1.42 lakh people, according to MeitY data from early October.

According to the media note, the latest approvals cover manufacturing across 11 different product segments that are used in mobile phones, telecom equipment, consumer electronics, automobiles, IT hardware and strategic electronics.

Approved products include five bare components like PCB, capacitors, connectors, enclosures and Li-ion cell, along with three sub-assemblies like camera module, display module and optical transceiver, and three supply chain items like aluminium extrusion, anode material and laminate.

The projects will be set up across eight states, namely Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The approvals are aimed at “reinforcing the Government’s focus on geographically balanced industrial growth and expansion of electronics manufacturing across the country.”

An official announcement of the approvals is scheduled to be made on Friday.