The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday cleared the indigenous construction of two nuclear-powered conventional strike submarines (SSNs) and the acquisition of 31 Predator missile firing drones from US based General Atomics in a big boost to Indian military capability that will deter regional adversaries. Centre clears crucial plan for submarines, predator drones

With China already possessing six Shang class nuclear powered attack submarines and the leasing of the Akula class nuclear attack submarine from Russia being delayed to 2028, the Modi government approved for construction of two SSNs, which will be based on Indian designs. India already has three nuclear powered ballistic missile firing submarines (SSBNs) as part of its nuclear triad.

While the SSN project remains classified, the Indian Navy wanted the government to sanction at least two submarines in order to deter India’s adversaries in the Indo-Pacific. It is believed to have raised the issue with the Prime Minister in January. SSNs can stay underwater for long periods of times and their endurance is only determined by crew fatigue and supplies; in contrast, diesel electric submarines have to surface at least once a day to charge their batteries through snorkel. It is during this period that diesel attack submarines are vulnerable to aerial strike. While diesel submarines equipped with air-independent propulsion can stay underwater for longer periods of time , they have to compromise on the weapons on board as well as speed.

The acquisition of 31 Predator drones armed with Hellfire missiles, GBU-39B precision guided bombs and high fire rotary cannon, was once again spearheaded by the Indian Navy. Out of the 31 drones, 16 will be given to the Indian Navy , the remaining will be split between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. The deal must be signed before October 31 or else the price negotiations will have to be commenced afresh as per initial contracts and US approvals, people familiar with the matter said.

While some of the 31 acquired drones will be assembled locally with 30 % components sourced from Indian suppliers, the unmanned vehicle will not have any DRDO developed missile as the cost of integrating a missile is prohibitive ; doing so will also mean the lack of guarantees.

The Predator drone will be a game-changer in the region as the platform has high endurance, high altitude and lethal weapons to take the fight to the enemy in the ‘hunter-killer’ role, experts said. They claimed that surveillance footage from the Predator drone is better than that obtained from Boeing P 8 I aircraft and will raise Indian maritime domain awareness from Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen to Sunda Straits in Indonesia to the next level.

While the Indian Air Force and Indian Army will use the drones for taking out critical infrastructure and high value targets in the worst case scenario, the Indian Navy will use the armed drones for not only keeping a watch on dark shipping but also destroying vessels carrying arms and drugs on high seas in the Indo-Pacific. The Predator drones will also deter Chinese spy ships, which are in the Indian Ocean virtually round the year.

The people familiar with the matter added that India may have had no option but to go for US drones as DRDO’s indigenous project was delayed and China has top-of-the-line armed drones in its inventory apart from passing on the platform to Pakistan.