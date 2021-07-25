Centre cuts prices of five medical devices including pulse oximeters

Following the capping of prices by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), 91% brands of five medical devices reported downward revision of prices, the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers said on Saturday.

The government regulatory agency has capped prices for pulse oximeters, digital thermometers, nebulisers, blood pressure monitors, and glucometers.

“It was further notified that the prices are to be revised by manufacturers or importers as per the formula prescribed … the revised prices shall be effective from 20 July, 2021,” read a July 23 office memorandum signed by Rajesh Kumar T, deputy director, medical devices, NPPA.

Another office memorandum issued on July 14 directed manufacturers and importers to submit the revised MRPs (maximum retail prices) of their products. The prices of 93% of the fingertip pulse oximeter brands and 85% of the pulse oximeters used to monitor patients in hospitals have been reduced, as per the NPPA data. There was up to 88% reduction in prices for fingertip pulse oximeters, sale of which picked up pace during the pandemic, especially during the second wave.

The ministry said: “The margin was capped up to 70 per cent on Price to Distributor (PTD) level. Pursuant there to, a total of 684 products/brands of these medical devices have been reported as on July 23, 2021, and 620 products/brands (91 per cent) have reported downward revision of MRP.”

The data suggested that prices of 91% of the digital thermometers available in the market have been reduced, besides cut in prices of 90% of the blood pressure monitor brands, 91% of nebulisers, and 94% of the glucometers, as per the NPPA data.

Even with the reduced prices, to ensure availability, the manufacturers and importers have been asked to share quarterly stock details. “State drug controllers … shall monitor the availability of these medical devices at the notified prices. Any instances of hoarding, black-marketing, and over-pricing shall be viewed seriously and an appropriate action may be initiates,” read the July 23 office memorandum.

“In larger public interest, Government caps Trade Margin for 5 Medical Devices, effective from July 20; Pulse Oximeter, Blood Pressure Monitoring, machine, Nebulizer, Digital Thermometer, Glucometer. It will hugely reduce prices of Medical devices,” Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Saturday.