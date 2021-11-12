Centre directs states to set up vaccination centres at bus, railway stations

The Centre on Thursday directed states to set up vaccination centres at all entry points, to ensure people are motivated to take the doses against Covid-19.

“Let us start COVID vaccination centres at bus stations, railway stations etc., especially in large metros, as these are the primary points for a large number of people entering the city. Some states have started a ‘Roko and Toko’ campaign where the passengers alighting from buses, trains, rickshaws etc., are motivated to take the vaccine doses,” Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who reviewed the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ (knock on every door) campaign with state ministers, said.

The health minister also suggested that each day of the month-long campaign, which began on November 3 and will last till November 30, can be dedicated to mobilisation and vaccination of different groups of beneficiaries.

“One day can be dedicated to traders, hawkers, vendors, shopkeepers etc. On other days, we can mobilise rickshaw pullers and auto drivers. One day can be dedicated to the labourers and farmers,” he said.

As per government data, the country has administered the first Covid vaccine dose to 79% of the eligible population, and at least 38% of the population has been fully vaccinated till date. The national Covid immunisation drive began in the country on January 16 this year.

As part of the mop-up strategy to reach out to the remaining beneficiaries, the health minister also suggested states make use of children for generating awareness regarding full vaccination as they can be the best ambassadors for behavior change.

“Let the children motivate their parents and the other family members to take both the vaccine doses,” he said.

Mandaviya also observed that the fight against Covid-19 is at the final stage.

“The two weapons of vaccination and CAB (Covid-19-appropriate behaviour) will be our greatest defence against it and we should not let our guard down before it is completely over,” he said.

Experts believe that reaching out to those who have not received even a single dose of the vaccine so far is a better way to cover the remaining population instead of waiting for these people to visit the centres on their own.

“It is a good move and has worked in the past in overcoming vaccine hesitancy among a section of people even while administering traditional vaccines under India’s universal immunization programme. Social mobilization, and community engagement is the key to reaching out to such people,” Giridhara Babu, head, epidemiology, Indian Institute of Public Health, said.