Centre dismisses tax- super-rich proposal by IRS officials, calls it irresponsible

india

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 19:19 IST

The Centre has dismissed a report by a group of Indian Revenue Services officers recommending a tax hike to shore up Central revenues to mitigate the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic outbreak, as highly irresponsible and added that disciplinary action has been initiated against the officers responsible for releasing “unauthorised” recommendations in the media, said finance ministry officials.

The income tax officers belonging to the IRS Association on Sunday suggested a slew of taxes for the super-rich including a wealth tax and a 4% Covid relief cess for people in the medium to high salary bracket.

“An ill-conceived report named as ‘FORCE’ put up by a group of officers through IRS Association giving suggestions on increasing the taxes, etc., in the difficult time of Covid-19 pandemic and releasing the same in the media through IRS Association’s twitter and website is ‘an irresponsible act’ of few officers,” the finance ministry official said referring to the report prepared by the IRS officials.

A large group of officers were said to be involved in this exercise which has been disowned by the finance ministry as irresponsible.

The officers claimed their recommendations are part of a road map on revenue mobilization and economic impetus to fight Covid-19 and it was titled “Fiscal Options & Response to Covid-19 Epidemic (FORCE).

The government said these IRS officials’ conduct was an act of indiscipline and violation of conduct rules since they acted outside their authority.

The government official quoted above who didn’t wish to be named said that these IRS officers were never asked to prepare such a report to deal with the economic woes due to coronavirus and they will now have to explain their conduct. Disciplinary action against these officers has been initiated, he added.

“It is prima-facie an act of indiscipline and violation of conduct rules which specifically prohibits officers to go to media with their personal views on official matters without taking prior sanction or the permission of the government. The concerned officers will have to explain their misconduct,” the finance ministry official said.

He added that the chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has been directed to seek an explanation from these officers for writing such ‘ill-conceived views’ in public without having any authority to do so.

“Neither IRS Association nor any group of officers mentioned in the said report were ever asked by the Government to give any report on the subject. In fact, it was not even part of their duty to prepare such a report,” he added.

The finance ministry official further clarified that the suggestions given in the report “do not reflect views of the CBDT or the Finance Ministry” in any manner whatsoever and requested people to “completely disregard such report”.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

The official added that the finance ministry was doing its best to provide relief and liquidity and ease the lives of people during the present crisis and the government has announced various relief packages and a range of measures to minimize the impact of Covid-19 on Indian economy, people and the taxpayers and it will not hesitate to take any further steps which may be needed.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19