Centre extends ban on ULFA for 5 years under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act

NEW DELHI: The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Monday extended the ban on the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) for five years for continuing to work to secede Assam from India and maintain links with other insurgent groups for extortion and violence, according to a notification issued by the ministry.

The outfit was first banned in 1990 and since then the ban has been extended periodically. It was last banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on November 27, 2019.

The notification said that ULFA, along with all its factions, wings and front organisations, has been involved in such activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

“ULFA has declared its objective to secede Assam from India, continued intimidation and extortion of funds for their organisation, and maintained links with other insurgent groups for extortion and violence. The outfit has possessed illegal arms and ammunition, indulged in 16 criminal cases, including several cases of explosions or planting of explosives in Assam during the period from November 27, 2019, to July 1, 2024 and planted several improvised explosive devices or explosives in the run-up to Independence Day, 2024 across Assam,” the notification said.

During the last five years, the MHA added, three ULFA hardcore cadres were killed in police or security force action, 15 cases were registered against its cadres with three chargesheets filed and three cadres prosecuted.

It further stated that the outfit was involved in 27 other criminal activities, 56 of its cadres were arrested and 63 cadres were surrendered. Besides 27 arms, 550 rounds, nine grenades and two improvised explosive devices were recovered from the possession of the ULFA members, the ministry said.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the central government hereby declares the ULFA along with all its factions, wings and front organisations as an unlawful association for five years with effect from November 27, 2024,” the notification said.

On December 29, 2023, the pro-talks faction of the ULFA, led by Arabinda Rajkhowa, signed a peace accord with the central and Assam governments, agreeing to shun violence, surrender all arms, disband the organisation and join the democratic process. However, the hardline faction of the insurgent group, led by Paresh Baruah, continues to be involved in subversive activities.