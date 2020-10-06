e-paper
Home / India News / Centre extends deadline for new emission norms for tractors to Oct 2021

Centre extends deadline for new emission norms for tractors to Oct 2021

For the construction equipment vehicles, the applicability of the next phase of emission norms are proposed to be applicable with effect from April 1, 2021, providing a deferment of six months,an official release of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) said.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 06:23 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
According to an official release of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), the new emission norms for construction equipment vehicles and tractors will now come into force from April 2021 and October 2021, respectively.
According to an official release of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), the new emission norms for construction equipment vehicles and tractors will now come into force from April 2021 and October 2021, respectively.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
         

The central government has extended deadlines for the applicability of new emission norms for construction equipment vehicles and tractors to next year.

According to an official release of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), the new emission norms for construction equipment vehicles and tractors will now come into force from April 2021 and October 2021, respectively.

These norms were to be applicable from October.

“The ministry of road transport and highways has notified amendment to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 (CMVR) through GSR 598(E) dated September 30, 2020 deferring the applicability date for implementing the next stage of emission norms for tractors (TREM Stage-IV) from October this year to October next year. The ministry had received the request to this effect from the ministry of agriculture, Tractor Manufacturers and agriculture associations,” said an official release of the ministry.

For the construction equipment vehicles, the applicability of the next phase of emission norms are proposed to be applicable with effect from April 1, 2021, providing a deferment of six months, it said.

“The amendment also attempts to avoid confusion between the emission norms of other motor vehicles which has BS as norms and those for agricultural machinery, construction equipment vehicles and such other equipment,” it said.

The amendment includes separate emission norms for agricultural machinery (agricultural tractors, power tillers and combined harvesters) and construction equipment vehicles. There is also change in the nomenclature of emission norms from Bharat Stage (CEV/TREM)IV and Bharat Stage (CEV/TREM)V to TREM Stage-IV and TREM Stage-V for agricultural tractors and other equipment.

