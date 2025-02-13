Centre extends Z-category security cover to Dalai Lama

NEW DELHI: The union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has granted Z-category security cover to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday, adding that the decision has been taken based on threat perception. Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, offers blessings to his followers at his Himalayan residence in Dharamshala (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

The officials cited above said the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been told to take over the security of the Dalai Lama, and the force will protect him round-the-clock at his residence in Dharamshala,the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile, as well as during his visits to other states.

A detailed security audit is being carried out by CRPF for the task before the takeover which will be completed soon, said an officer, who asked not to be named.

Currently, he is protected by the Himachal Pradesh police, which continue to protect him during his visits outside the state.

In 2020, the Himachal Pradesh police stepped up the Tibetan leader’s security after the arrest of a Chinese spy, Charlie Peng, who allegedly bribed some individuals to gather information on the Dalai Lama and his aides.

The home ministry has also decided to extend Z-category security cover to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra during his visits to Manipur, which has witnessed ethnic clashes since 2023, in which over 260 people have been killed and 60,000 displaced. The 50-year-old Puri MP is in charge of the BJP’s affairs in northeastern state.

The Z category usually has 35 to 40 security officers including armed commandoes, who protect a protectee in three shifts.

CRPF currently provides security to several dignitaries in different categories such as Z+, Z, Y, Y+ and X.

The protectees include union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Adar Poonawala among others.