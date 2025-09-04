Centre forms environment auditing framework

The Union environment ministry has put in place an environment monitoring framework comprising environment auditing through registered environment auditors (EAs) in a move aimed at enhancing the capacity of pollution control boards. The auditors will be brought on board through a certification and registration mechanism, to be implemented by the Environment Audit Designate Agency (EADA) (HT Photo)

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav announced on Tuesday that, on August 29, the Government of India notified the Environment Audit Rules, 2025, creating a formal framework for environmental auditing across the country. “These rules establish a two-tiered system of auditors and set up a dedicated agency to transparently oversee the process. These rules are designed to supplement the existing monitoring and inspection framework of the government, not to replace it” he added.

Tier-1 comprises existing government regulator-based review of compliance, including by government agencies like Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and regional offices of the ministry; and tier-2 comprises environment auditor-based mechanism.

The auditors will be brought on board through a certification and registration mechanism, to be implemented by the Environment Audit Designate Agency (EADA). The agency will be responsible for certification and registration of EAs, monitoring their performance, take disciplinary action, facilitating capacity building, and maintaining an online register, according to officials.

The certification of EAs will be based on either scrutiny of their qualification and experience or by conducting an exam. The assignment of registered EAs to specific project entities shall be done by a random assignment method, they said.

Experts have flagged the capacity crunch in pollution control boards and the lack of adequate monitoring of various infrastructure and industry projects to assess whether they comply with environmental and forest laws. Now, the Union government can employ registered environment auditors for undertaking environment audits of projects, activities, or processes governed by applicable environmental laws and regulations; conducting sampling and analysis of emissions, effluents, wastes, and evaluating the effectiveness of pollution control and waste management systems installed; reporting any violations or non-compliance of applicable environmental regulations related to the project. These auditors will also verify self-compliance reports submitted by projects to ensure adherence to prescribed environmental regulations, standards and conditions.

The Centre and state governments will assign projects to these registered environment auditors who will have the authority to enter the premises, collect samples, obtain audit evidence, and access such other information or documents necessary for the purpose of proper discharge of their assigned responsibilities, according to the notification.

The outcome of these environment audits will also provide inputs in fulfilling the Centre’s obligations on climate action including through adopting the principles of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment); implementing Centre’s policies on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) rating by Securities and Exchange Board of India; as well as in respect of sovereign green bond, climate financing, green credit, accredited compensatory afforestation, and carbon trading among others, the August 29 notification said.

The Centre will issue guidelines on the code of conduct to be followed by the Registered Environment Auditor and Certified Environment Auditor, incorporating aspects of professional conduct including integrity, ethics, confidentiality, and conflict of interest, according to the notification.

There is no specific provision for filing of annual reports by the auditors. The annual report will be filed by EADA, according to officials.

“In line with the government’s commitment to Ease of Doing Business and the principles of trust-based governance, MoEFCC has introduced a major reform through the notification of the Environment Audit Rules, 2025, on August 29,” an official said in response to HT’s queries. “The overall framework for monitoring and compliance within the existing environmental framework is presently supported by the CPCB, the regional offices of the ministry, and the SPCBs/PCCs, which are facing significant constraints in terms of manpower, resources, capacity, and infrastructure. These limitations hamper their ability to comprehensively monitor and enforce environmental compliance across the vast number of projects and industries operating nationwide.To address the existing gaps in environmental compliance monitoring, and drawing upon international best practices, the Environment Audit Rules has been conceptualised.”

This scheme aims to bridge the manpower and infrastructure deficits faced by regulatory authorities, thereby strengthening the effective implementation of environmental compliance mechanisms, the official added.

Debadityo Sinha, lead –– climate and ecosystems at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, said the “entire framework risks becoming a facade because its credibility rests wholly on whether the EADA can function with genuine independence and rigor”.

“While the government claims these rules will ease business and address the resource deficit of regulators, in reality, they merely shift the burden and accountability of environmental compliance to a new industry of private auditors under yet another institution, the EADA,” he said. “Unless this body proves it can hold auditors accountable without bending to political or industry pressure, the system will only weaken public regulators further while giving the appearance of compliance.”

Misrepresentation, suppression, concealment, falsification, or any other form of distortion of facts or data during the discharge of responsibilities under these rules shall be deemed as professional misconduct. The environmental auditor shall also maintain strict confidentiality concerning all information related to the project and the project proponent. Any unauthorised disclosure of such confidential information shall be treated as professional misconduct. The Centre shall have the authority to debar any Certified Environment Auditor or Registered Environment Auditor, for a specified period or permanently, as per the notification.