Centre hands over probe into bomb attack on TMC leader to NIA
The Union home ministry has taken a suo motu cognisance of the bomb attack on West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jakir Hossain last month and ordered a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into it. Hossain was seriously injured in the attack.
Under the NIA Act, the Centre can take over probes from any state. The NIA has registered a case under the Explosives Act, and Indian Penal Code’s Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 307 (attempt to murder), and 326 (grevious hurt). It has not invoked any terror charge yet. But if during the investigation, the role of any terrorist or terror organisation surfaces, the relevant sections will be added, people familiar with the matter said.
Also Read | Bengal minister not target of blast, suspect sleuths; JMB under scanner
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said the blast was part of a conspiracy to force Hossain to leave TMC.
NIA officials said the agency will write to West Bengal to hand over the case files, evidence collected as well as custody of two persons arrested so far in connection with the attack. A team of the agency is likely to visit the blast scene.
There was no immediate response to the Centre’s move from the West government or TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India aspires at least 50% of global ship recycling business: Minister Mandaviya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan govt expects higher revenue from e-auction of liquor shops
- In a first, excise department will e-auction liquor shops in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Mumbai power outage due to human error, no proof of China’s role’: Union min
- Union Power minister R K Singh said that two teams had conducted an investigation and found “human error” to be the reason behind the power outage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadda in Rajasthan, asks BJP leaders, workers to do a self-analysis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut moves SC, seeks transfer of cases from Mumbai to Shimla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, state officials to review CoWin portal functioning today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Congress leader leads protest in Jammu against Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 states, UT have Covid-19 positivity rate higher than national average: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Narendra Modi is an authentic brand of development, good governance: Naqvi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'OIC has no locus standi to comment on J&K, misused by Pakistan': India at UNHRC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹14 lakh looted in two separate incidents in Bihar’s Begusarai and Saharsa
- The bank robbery in Begusarai was the fourth in the last three months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha nominates senior officers to monitor development works in 10 districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Pak, passenger dead on arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu: Cong leader holds protest against Ghulam Nabi Azad for praising Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO chief scientist says India showed capacity to innovate, manufacture vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox