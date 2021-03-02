IND USA
Centre hands over probe into bomb attack on TMC leader to NIA
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Centre hands over probe into bomb attack on TMC leader to NIA

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said the blast was part of a conspiracy to force Jakir Hossain to leave TMC
By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:23 PM IST

The Union home ministry has taken a suo motu cognisance of the bomb attack on West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jakir Hossain last month and ordered a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into it. Hossain was seriously injured in the attack.

Under the NIA Act, the Centre can take over probes from any state. The NIA has registered a case under the Explosives Act, and Indian Penal Code’s Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 307 (attempt to murder), and 326 (grevious hurt). It has not invoked any terror charge yet. But if during the investigation, the role of any terrorist or terror organisation surfaces, the relevant sections will be added, people familiar with the matter said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said the blast was part of a conspiracy to force Hossain to leave TMC.

NIA officials said the agency will write to West Bengal to hand over the case files, evidence collected as well as custody of two persons arrested so far in connection with the attack. A team of the agency is likely to visit the blast scene.

There was no immediate response to the Centre’s move from the West government or TMC

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Independent Charge) and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh L. Mandaviya addressing at the inauguration of the 'Maritime India Summit 2021', in New Delhi on Tuesday. Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sanjeev Ranjan and other dignitaries are also seen. (ANI Photo)
Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Independent Charge) and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh L. Mandaviya addressing at the inauguration of the 'Maritime India Summit 2021', in New Delhi on Tuesday. Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sanjeev Ranjan and other dignitaries are also seen. (ANI Photo)
india news

India aspires at least 50% of global ship recycling business: Minister Mandaviya

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Mandaviya said that the Indian government is all geared up for facilitating and grounding the investments in the maritime sector.
A wine shop open at Aarti Chowk, Ferozepur Road, in Ludhiana on Friday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
A wine shop open at Aarti Chowk, Ferozepur Road, in Ludhiana on Friday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
india news

Rajasthan govt expects higher revenue from e-auction of liquor shops

By Aabshar Hassan Quazi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:12 PM IST
  • In a first, excise department will e-auction liquor shops in Rajasthan
BJP Bihar MP and Union Minister RK Singh(ANI)
BJP Bihar MP and Union Minister RK Singh(ANI)
india news

‘Mumbai power outage due to human error, no proof of China’s role’: Union min

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:09 PM IST
  • Union Power minister R K Singh said that two teams had conducted an investigation and found “human error” to be the reason behind the power outage.
BJP chief JP Nadda addresses party leaders, workers in Jaipur on Tuesday, March 2. (Photo: BJP media cell)
BJP chief JP Nadda addresses party leaders, workers in Jaipur on Tuesday, March 2. (Photo: BJP media cell)
india news

Nadda in Rajasthan, asks BJP leaders, workers to do a self-analysis

By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:01 PM IST
The BJP chief asked the leaders to make strong mandal units by April 6, the party’s foundation date, active booth committees by September 25 (Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s anniversary), and panna pramukhs by December 25 (Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s anniversary)
Kangana Ranaut. (HT Photo)
Kangana Ranaut. (HT Photo)
india news

Kangana Ranaut moves SC, seeks transfer of cases from Mumbai to Shimla

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:54 PM IST
The transfer petition by Ranaut and Chandel was filed in the top court on February 24 and is yet to be listed. The two have been named in separate FIRs for promoting enmity and insulting religious beliefs
Vardhan on Monday had also pointed out that in the next few days the "walk-in system" for Covid-19 vaccination will be further streamlined in states to ensure smooth functioning. Those who have successfully taken the first dose after registration will get their next appointment automatically scheduled on the 29th day.(HT file photo)
Vardhan on Monday had also pointed out that in the next few days the "walk-in system" for Covid-19 vaccination will be further streamlined in states to ensure smooth functioning. Those who have successfully taken the first dose after registration will get their next appointment automatically scheduled on the 29th day.(HT file photo)
india news

Centre, state officials to review CoWin portal functioning today

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Vardhan on Monday had also pointed out that in the next few days the "walk-in system" for Covid-19 vaccination will be further streamlined in states to ensure smooth functioning.
Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)
Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Congress leader leads protest in Jammu against Azad

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Maharashtra leads Kerala, Goa, Chandigarh, Punjab and Gujarat with a weekly positivity rate of 10.02 per cent. (ANI Photo)
Maharashtra leads Kerala, Goa, Chandigarh, Punjab and Gujarat with a weekly positivity rate of 10.02 per cent. (ANI Photo)
india news

6 states, UT have Covid-19 positivity rate higher than national average: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu cumulatively accounting for 84.16 per cent of the active Covid-19 cases.
Modi has made a successful attempt to ensure that the light of development reaches every needy person through his resolve of "inclusive development and universal empowerment" without any discrimination, Naqvi said.
Modi has made a successful attempt to ensure that the light of development reaches every needy person through his resolve of "inclusive development and universal empowerment" without any discrimination, Naqvi said.
india news

PM Narendra Modi is an authentic brand of development, good governance: Naqvi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Addressing BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, the Minority Affairs Minister said confidence in development would be a "strong criterion" in the upcoming polls in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
File photo of Pawankumar Badhe, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN.(ANI)
File photo of Pawankumar Badhe, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN.(ANI)
india news

'OIC has no locus standi to comment on J&K, misused by Pakistan': India at UNHRC

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:25 PM IST
The statement comes almost a week after India rejected Pakistan minister Shireen Mazari's criticism of the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Police said they have sealed the borders of Begusarai district to stop the robbers from escaping.(Getty Images)
Police said they have sealed the borders of Begusarai district to stop the robbers from escaping.(Getty Images)
india news

14 lakh looted in two separate incidents in Bihar’s Begusarai and Saharsa

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:25 PM IST
  • The bank robbery in Begusarai was the fourth in the last three months.
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik(ANI)
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik(ANI)
india news

Odisha nominates senior officers to monitor development works in 10 districts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:01 PM IST
The Planning and Convergence department issued a notification on Monday and nominated the officers to supervise welfare programmes in 10 aspirational districts of the state for three months starting from April 1, he said.
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
india news

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Pak, passenger dead on arrival

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:52 PM IST
An official of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said the landing permission was granted to the Captain of the Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight 6E1412 after an elderly passenger fell seriously ill
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File photo)
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File photo)
india news

Jammu: Cong leader holds protest against Ghulam Nabi Azad for praising Modi

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Shahnawaz Choudhary, a general secretary of Congress in Jammu & Kashmir, accused Azad of acting on Modi’s behest. He said Azad did not come to J&K for the DDC election campaign last year but praised Modi, who snatched the region’s statehood
"India has shown the capacity to be a manufacturer at the global scale and also be an innovator when it came to vaccine development," WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.(Reuters)
"India has shown the capacity to be a manufacturer at the global scale and also be an innovator when it came to vaccine development," WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.(Reuters)
india news

WHO chief scientist says India showed capacity to innovate, manufacture vaccines

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Speaking at the Global Bio-India 2021, she opined that the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is at a very critical junction now as cases have suddenly gone up, particularly in Europe and America.
