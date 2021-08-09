Centre has given at least 523 million Covid vaccine doses till now

The Centre has provided at least 523 million Covid vaccine doses across the country by now, as per the health ministry records on Sunday, August 8. The Centre announced the same day that those who have been vaccinated can get their vaccination certificate through WhatsApp. Currently, people have to download the certificate through the CoWin portal.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 this year.

In Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that fully vaccinated residents of Mumbai, who have completed 14 days after the second dose, can travel in local trains from August 15.

Meanwhile, as on Sunday morning, the Centre had provided 523,750,890 doses to the states and Union Territories. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 503,277,942 doses. As many as 24,287,160 balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs and private hospitals. Another 899,260 doses are in the pipeline.





On Monday, India reported 35,499 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per a government statement. After Monday’s fresh cases, the overall tally has reached 31,969,954. The death toll saw a rise of 447 fatalities and now stands at 428,309, according to the ministry’s data.The Kerala government will hold a mass inoculation drive across the state starting from Monday in view of the high number of Covid-19 cases. The drive will go on till August 31, according to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.