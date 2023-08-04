Bands should only play ‘patriotic songs’ on Independence Day: Centre

The Centre has issued special instructions ahead of this year’s Independence Day celebrations for the bands at the governors’ and lieutenant governor’s houses “to only play patriotic music” and not simply songs from movies at the customary ‘At-Home’ functions. (Representative Photo)

“Special attention may be paid to the band at Governor/LG House. It should play patriotic songs and not simply songs from movies. A system of competition among school bands should be instituted whereby the winners get to perform at the Governor House during the ‘At Home’ reception. The invitation card for Governor/LG ‘At Home’ should be created in a way that these are treasured for life as souvenirs by the invitees, marking it as a special occasion once in life,” a notice from the Union home affairs ministry (MHA) on Wednesday said.

The At-Home function represents a diverse set of invitees apart from usual protocol-based invitees, and this year, achievers in different fields who made exemplary contributions to society will be a part of the I-Day function, as per the MHA.

The MHA has also directed states and Union Territories to make efforts and propagate patriotic/national integration messages and songs across social media and arrange some cultural events in a bid to boost mutual understanding.

India will celebrate its 77th year of Independence on 15 August 2023.

Every year on Independence Day, the prime minister India hoists the national flag at the Red Fort monument and makes an address to the nation, which is followed by a military parade.