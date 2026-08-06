Centre keen on investing to develop tea, textile sector in Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari

The central government is keen on investing for the development of the tea and textile industries in West Bengal, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Thursday.

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari inaugurated the Kolkata Couture Expo at Milan Mela. (HT photo)

“I had a discussion with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman when I went to Delhi on July 4. Apart from the discussions we had on the state’s financial condition, she said that she has much interest in two sectors and she wants to help Bengal”, he said at the inauguration of the fourth Kolkata Couture Expo in Kolkata.

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The two-day event is expected to generate business of around ₹1,000 crore.

“One is the tea sector. We should do something for the tea garden workers. At least 25 tea gardens are lying closed. The other is textile. I have huge interest in these two sectors. Ahead of the state assembly elections, I went to Purbasthali in East Burdwan and Shantipur in Nadia, where there are several weaver families. The products are of very high quality. We should do something,” Adhikari said while quoting Sitharaman.

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{{^usCountry}} The Union minister is expected to visit the state in the last week of August. The chief minister urged the textile business industry to invest in the state and assured of all help from the state government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Union minister is expected to visit the state in the last week of August. The chief minister urged the textile business industry to invest in the state and assured of all help from the state government. {{/usCountry}}

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“She (Sitharaman) is thinking about the textile industry in Bengal. It is a golden opportunity. This is Amrit Kaal. Make full use of it,” he added.

The chief minister also called for the strengthening of the law and order situation in the state.

“In the last three months, you have seen that the weather is changing. Hooliganism won’t be tolerated. The state will extend all help to the textile industry. If necessary some changes can be made in the existing laws in the state legislative assembly,” Adhikari said while urging industry leaders to send proposals for the development of the textile sector in the state.

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