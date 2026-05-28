In a first, Centre may use armed forces for NEET-UG re-exam logistics on June 21

The Centre is considering turning to the armed forces to assist in conducting the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21 — a first for any national entrance test — as the government races to ensure a secure and error-free exercise for over 2.2 million students after the original examination was cancelled amid allegations of paper leak and malpractice. Army and Air Force assistance may be used for question paper delivery during the nationwide NEET-UG re-examination on June 21.

A high-level review meeting chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh was held at his residence on Thursday, with Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, senior ministers, and top officials of National Testing Agency and the education ministry in attendance.

The meeting reviewed the entire examination chain — from question paper setting and printing to transportation, security, and last-mile delivery.

“NEET-UG is the biggest pan-India level offline exam involving over 2.2 million students. We will take help from the Army in logistics wherever they can help us. With limited time remaining for the exam, the Air Force can help us in delivery of question papers in adverse weather conditions like rainfalls, storms etc. Not just Army, home ministry, state governments, Information Technology ministry, post department, civil aviation and ministry of external affairs are helping us in conducting the re-exam on June 21. We want to ensure an error-free and smooth exam,” a senior NTA official told HT.

The official indicated that the armed forces’ role would be confined to logistical coordination, secure transportation, and emergency contingencies linked to weather disruptions — not examination oversight. A defence ministry spokesperson declined to officially comment.

If approved, it would mark the first time the military is formally involved in logistics linked to a national entrance examination. The Indian armed forces are routinely called upon by civil authorities during disasters, rescue operations, and humanitarian emergencies — the Army for flood relief and rescue, the Air Force for strategic airlift of relief material and medical teams, and the Navy for evacuation operations in India and abroad.

The CBI, which is investigating the alleged NEET-UG 2026 irregularities, has arrested 13 accused so far in connection with the paper leak.