Centre, MCI to meet over tepid response to non-clinical subjects

With not many medical postgraduate (PG) candidates opting for teaching subjects like physiology, anatomy, biochemistry, Union health ministry and Medical Council of India (MCI) officials will meet soon to consider ways to make these subjects more relevant and open more job opportunities in these subjects.

“At least 90% of the seats that fell vacant after the first couple of counselling rounds were in non-clinical subjects that are largely teaching subjects. Candidates are not opting for these subjects in PG,” said health ministry’s additional director general (medical education) Dr B Srinivas.

Officials said the interest levels of candidates in the non-clinical subjects is so low that even after the ministry brought down the cut off by 6 percentile points, still many seats went vacant. “Even after the mop up round, at least 1,000 seats have remained vacant,” said Dr Srinivas.

The ministry and MCI board of governors along with government think tank Niti Aayog are planning to deliberate on the issue.

“We are considering the matter to see how these subjects can be made more relevant keeping with the needs of modern times. These subjects are important from the scientific point of view and, therefore, cannot be done away with,” said MCI board of governors chairman Dr VK Paul.

“Another important measure that we may consider is to open more job opportunities for those who pursue these courses. A lot of times, a candidate may not opt for a particular stream if there are no job prospects,” said Dr Paul.

Officials said opinions are being sought from all stakeholders, including universities, regarding changes that can be made in the subjects to attract candidates.

According to a section of people involved, there could be a bridge course introduced to equip these doctors also in handling patients.

First Published: May 26, 2019 22:06 IST