Home / India News / Centre must not see J&K parties as anti-national, says Chidambaram, welcomes People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration

Centre must not see J&K parties as anti-national, says Chidambaram, welcomes People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced the alliance which will strive for the constitutional position in respect of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed before August 5 last year

india Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:40 IST
Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Congress also resolutely stands for restoration of the status and rights of the people of J&K, P Chidambaram said. (PTI)
A day after the mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir came together to form People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state J&K, Congress leader P Chidambaram welcomed the alliance. The Centre must not see the political parties of J&K as secessionist or anti-national, the senior Congress leader said in a series of tweets on Friday.

“The coming together of mainstream regional parties of J&K to fight a constitutional battle to restore the rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh is a development that must be welcomed by all the people of India,” Chidambaram tweeted.

“The Congress also resolutely stands for restoration of the status and rights of the people of J&K. The arbitrary and unconstitutional decisions of the Modi government of August 5, 2019 must be rescinded,” he added.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced the alliance which will strive for the constitutional position in respect of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed before August 5 last year. The National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party, the Peoples Conference, the Awami National Conference and the CPI (M) are part of this new formation.

It is not the coming together of the National Conference and the PDP — the two families that held sway over the erstwhile state, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said. “Gupkar Declaration is an amalgamation of NC, PDP, PC, CPI(M), ANC & JKPM jointly striving to restore the rights & dignity of people of J&K The greatest disservice would be reducing it to PDP/NC or two political families,” Mehbooba tweeted on Thursday.

