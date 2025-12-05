Centre orders immediate measures to restore flight schedules amid IndiGo chaos

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed airlines, especially IndiGo, to implement immediate corrective measures to address the severe disruption in flight schedules and stabilise operations without delay. Officials said two orders have been issued to mitigate passenger difficulties and restore normalcy at the earliest. IndiGo aircraft parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI)

According to the ministry, flight schedules are expected to stabilise and begin returning to normal by midnight on Saturday, with full restoration of services anticipated over the next couple of days.

To improve transparency, passengers will be able to track delays from home through information systems installed by IndiGo and other airlines. In cases of flight cancellations, IndiGo has been instructed to ensure automatic full refunds for affected passengers.

Airlines have also been told to accommodate stranded travellers in hotels where bookings have already been arranged. Special provisions have been mandated for senior citizens to ensure they do not experience any inconvenience, including access to airport lounges.

Passengers on delayed flights will be provided with refreshments and other essential support at airports.

The ministry has set up a 24×7 control room to monitor the situation in real time. Officials said the central government remains fully alert to the challenges faced by air passengers and is in continuous consultation with all stakeholders.

They added that every possible step, including rule exemptions announced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, will be implemented to restore schedules, stabilise services and ease the situation.