Centre plans cultural vision for 100 years of Independence

The government is formulating a ‘cultural vision for India@2047’ as part of its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav plans, which may eventually lead to a national culture policy, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

“The first plan is to create a vision document, a draft of which is in the works,” said one of the persons mentioned above, asking not to be named.

“The ministry of culture should not just be perceived as one that organises programmes, the entire idea and perception needs to change. India has an immense wealth of cultural heritage that can be leveraged at the international level. The idea of a national cultural policy is too premature,” said this person.

Revitalising India’s cultural heritage has been one of the central projects of this government, especially during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, an year-long celebration of the 75th year of India’s independence. Through the year, several programmes regarding India’s freedom struggle have been organised, with a focus on highlighting the role of little-known freedom fighters and prominent women.

Several countries, including Australia, have also set up an expert panel to guide a national cultural policy.

India’s cultural vision, as being formulated now, will include verticals such as the overhaul of the perception of the ministry. Officials of the ministry of culture have held multiple informal meetings to discuss the vision, a second person said, requesting anonymity.

The vision document aims to map India through the ages and put in perspective how old the civilisation really is. “We all talk about the Harappan civilisation, but why don’t we talk about the Saraswati civilisation,” the person said. The Haryana government is already working on a project to determine its origins.

The person added that texts such as the Mahabharata, Ramayana and even the Atharvaveda are not given importance in the country. “There is a need to set up world class research centres, such as Nalanda in the past. These universities should be equivalent to IITs and have detailed courses on Indian heritage,” the person added.

Speaking in July at the book launch of ‘Connecting Through Culture’ — edited by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Schchidanand Joshi — minister for external affairs, S Jaishankar, had emphasized that India’s culture was the premise of its soft power globally. “We need a cultural rebalancing. The ways to creating multipolarity, many think are only through economic and military prospects, but there is much more beyond these orthodox parameters. When it comes to soft power, connecting through culture is central to India rebalancing its advantage.”

He added that India is a post-colonial society establishing itself at the world stage. “We are now asserting our culture with greater confidence than before... We will return to the world stage as a civilisation state,” he had said.

The vision document is also looking at international collaboration. “There is great scope for international outreach, we need to work towards creating spaces where people from all over the world want to come and learn what Indian culture is about,” said the person mentioned above.

It will also focus on inter-ministerial initiatives so that the cultural vision can percolate through several programmes, expanding the mandate of the ministry.

“Our museums are in bad shape, we need to work to make them better as well,” the person said. Along with working on the Archeological Survey of India on museums, the government also plans to work with the National Monuments Authority. “We need to popularise our monuments, there is so much of value that we are not taking advantage of,” said the first person quoted above.

The vision will also speak to the needs of the artistes associated with the government. HT had earlier reported that a panel set up by the University Grants Commission has drawn up a draft proposal that will outline guidelines for hiring practising musicians, dancers, theatre professionals and other artistes as professors, enabling them to be granted the same privileges.