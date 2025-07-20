Centre ready to discuss Operation Sindoor in monsoon session, says Kiren Rijiju
Updated on: Jul 20, 2025 02:21 pm IST
Speaking at an all-party meeting, Rijiju also called for greater coordination between the government and the Opposition to ensure the House runs smoothly.
Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said the government is open to discussing key issues, including Operation Sindoor, during the monsoon session of Parliament starting Monday.
Speaking at an all-party meeting, Rijiju also called for greater coordination between the government and the Opposition to ensure the House runs smoothly.
"We are very much open to discussing important issues like Operation Sindoor in Parliament. There should be government-opposition coordination in running Parliament smoothly,” the Union minister said.
(This is a breaking story. Check for more updates.)
News / India News /
Centre ready to discuss Operation Sindoor in monsoon session, says Kiren Rijiju