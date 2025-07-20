Centre ready to discuss Operation Sindoor in monsoon session, says Kiren Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said the government is open to discussing key issues, including Operation Sindoor, during the monsoon session of Parliament starting Monday. Union Ministers and BJP MPs JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, L Murgan chair the all-party meeting ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament.(ANI)

Speaking at an all-party meeting, Rijiju also called for greater coordination between the government and the Opposition to ensure the House runs smoothly.

"We are very much open to discussing important issues like Operation Sindoor in Parliament. There should be government-opposition coordination in running Parliament smoothly,” the Union minister said.

(This is a breaking story. Check for more updates.)