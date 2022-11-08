Centre reserves seats for terror victims in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has decided to keep a “reserved quota” for the victims of terrorism in MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official notification.

The seats will be allocated to the spouse and children of terror victims from the central pool for the academic year 2022-23.

The Jammu and Kashmir government headed by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has also given its nod to the notification issued by the home ministry.

According to MHA’s official notification, priorities will be given to those children whose both parents have been killed by terrorists, families whose sole bread earners have been killed by terrorists and wards of victims with permanent disability and serious injury caused by terrorist operations.

The eligibility criteria will be applicable to the children of permanent residents of the Union Territory (UT), employees of the state/UT government, employees of central/other states/UT government on deputation to the state/UT and employees of the central/other states/UT government posted in and having their headquarters within the state/UT.

The notification also mentioned the percentile required to qualify for the quota.

The candidate must have passed and obtained a minimum of 50 percent marks individually in the subjects such as physics, chemistry, biology/bio-technology.

Forty percent has been fixed for the SC,ST, OSC, OBC and PWD and 45 percent for PWDs falling in general category.

The selection of candidates for admission in MBBS/BDS courses will be made on the basis of their rank obtained in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2022.

The minimum marks for the candidates will be 50 percent in NEET 2022, 45 percent for the students with disability and 40 percent for those who belong to SC/ST/OBC.

The reservation policy that is being followed by the UT of J&K will apply to the central pool of MBBS and BDS seats.