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Centre revises export duties on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel from June 1. Check revised prices

The export duties were introduced in March to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Updated on: May 31, 2026 08:56 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The government on Saturday revised the export duty on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from June 1 as part of its periodic assessment to check fuel prices over constrained energy supply.

The government has revised the export duty on petrol, diesel and ATF.(ANI/Representational)

The export duties were introduced in March to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

In the latest notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the duty on exports has been revised at 1.5 per litre for petrol, 13.5 per litre on diesel and 9.5 per litre on ATF.

Also Read: Did petrol, diesel prices rise on May 30? Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad

The rates on export duty has been revised on a fortnightly basis and are based on the average international prices of crude oil.

"The rates for the next fortnight beginning 1st June, 2026, have been notified by the Central Government today. Consequently, the rate of duty will be 1.5 per litre (SAED- 1.5; RIC- Nil) on exports of petrol, Rs. 13.5 per litre (SAED - Rs. 13.5; RIC - Nil) on exports of diesel and Rs. 9.5 per litre (SAED only) on exports of ATF," the government said in a notification.

 
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