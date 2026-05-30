Did petrol, diesel prices rise on May 30? Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad

Here is what petrol and diesel prices looked like in major Indian cities on May 30:

The petrol prices on May 25 were raised by Rs. 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs. 2.71 per litre as state-owned oil marketing companies continued to pass on the impact of surging international crude prices to consumers.

The fuel prices across the country remained majorly unchanged on May 30, even as the war in the Middle East continues to impact fuel prices globally. The prices have remained constant after the last hike on May 25, which was the fourth straight hike this month.

(Source: goodreturns.com)

The recent spate of fuel price surge comes amid continuing tensions in West Asia following the US-Iran conflict that erupted in late February. The disruption of traffic in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key energy passage, remains a major reason behind soaring oil prices.

Industry executives and sector analysts said the incremental hike cycle was unlikely to end soon as the three state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) were not only recovering current revenue losses on petrol and diesel, but also recouping their past under-recoveries of auto fuels and cooking gas.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry in its Monthly Economic Review for May 2026 has reported that recent increases in petrol and diesel prices could trigger both direct and indirect inflationary effects, while any further escalation in energy prices may erode the current inflation cushion faster than expected. It also warned that a deficient monsoon could add food price pressures on top of energy-driven inflation, news agency ANI reported.

The report also highlighted India's dependence on energy imports from the Gulf region. It noted that crude oil and petroleum products accounted for 53.9 per cent of India's total merchandise imports from the West Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region in FY26. While the Strait of Hormuz has been closed amid the West Asia conflict, India has so far been able to meet its crude oil requirements through diversified sourcing arrangements.