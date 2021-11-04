Centre rushes teams to 9 states as dengue surges

The Union health ministry, on Wednesday, rushed high level teams to nine states and Union territories reporting high caseload of dengue to support them in public health measures for control and management of the vector-borne disease, a health ministry statement said.

These nine states and Union territories are Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.

Over 116, 000 dengue cases have been reported by states from across the country, according to the government data.

On November 1, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, during the review meeting, directed the ministry to extend help to states and union territories that have a high incidence of dengue cases.

”This is in accordance with directions of Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya during the review meeting on the Dengue situation in Delhi on 1st November, 2021,” read the statement from Union health ministry.

A significantly higher number of cases in some states are reported in October as compared to number of cases during the same period previous year. A total of 15 states and Union Territories are reporting their maximum cases in the current year; these states contribute 86% of the country’s total dengue cases till October 31.

“In view of this, central teams consisting of experts from national vector borne disease control programme, national centre for disease control, and regional offices have been sent to 9 States/UTs that are reporting more cases in October compared to September,” the health ministry statement further read.

The teams are tasked to assist and support states to mount an effective public health response. The teams will have to report on status of vector control, availability of kits and medicines, early detection, availability and use of insecticides, status of anti-larval and anti-adult vector control measures etc. They will also brief the state health authorities about their observations, any gaps and possible solutions.

Punjab nodal officer for dengue control, Dr Gagandeep Singh said that the central team visited certain affected areas and also inspected the laboratories. “They also held a meeting with the district health administration. The team was satisfied with our efforts to deal with the outbreak. We will wait for their report and recommendations to act accordingly,” said the nodal officer.

Punjab has, so far, registered 17, 837 cases of dengue in this season. The state has reported over 70 dengue deaths.

Meanwhile, “Uttarakhand has reported 702 dengue cases this year so far,” said Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, state nodal officer for vector borne diseases and assistant director health director in state health department.