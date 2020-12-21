‘Centre should make clear announcement regarding free Covid-19 vaccine to all’: Gehlot

india

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 21:42 IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the central government should make a clear announcement regarding providing free Covid-19 vaccine to all citizens. He said that providing information at the right time will remove confusion among the public about the price and availability of the vaccine. “This is necessary to increase people’s self-confidence,” he said.

Gehlot instructed officers to make concrete preparations for providing Covid-19 vaccine to people in Rajasthan.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state, CM Gehlot said due to the epidemic and its serious economic effects, a large number of the population is not in a position to pay for the vaccine. In such a situation, the central government should provide the vaccine free of cost to all the citizens of the country.

He said that it is appropriate to give priority to the frontline warriors associated with health personnel and essential services. But eventually, like any other vaccination campaign, the Covid-19 vaccine should also be available for everyone for free, he added.

Gehlot said that ‘micro-planning’ will have to be done with extraordinary preparation for vaccination. In order to complete the process of vaccination in a large population, it is necessary to have more number of vaccination centres.

The chief minister appealed the people to celebrate the New Year with their families inside their houses to prevent the infection of Covid-19 from spreading. He said that the Supreme Court has recently issued guidelines asking states to take stricter measures, such as stopping crowds at markets and public places, not allowing religious-social events as much as possible.

Gehlot said that in view of New Year, during the next few weeks there will be a complete ban on crowd gathering, mass events and fireworks across the state. The night curfew will continue and police patrolling and action will be more stringent.

According to a government statement, secretary medical and health, Siddharth Mahajan, said at the meeting that the number of positive cases of Covid-19 are continuously decreasing in the state. The recovery rate of Covid-19 infected people in Rajasthan is around 95 per cent while the death rate is only 0.88 per cent.