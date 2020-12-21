e-paper
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad

The decision was taken at a high level meeting called by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. It was taken as a precautionary measures considering a mutation of the coronavirus infection found in Britain, which is believed to spread faster than its previous strains. Thackeray said they have to be vigilant for the next 15 days.

india Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 18:53 IST
Faisal Malik
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The curfew will be effective in all the cities (municipal corporation areas) across the state from 11 pm till 6am.
In a major move, the Maharashtra government has decided to impose a seven-hour night curfew from Tuesday for the next 15 days till January 5. The curfew will be effective in all the cities (municipal corporation areas) across the state from 11 pm till 6am. It has also decided to keep all travellers coming from Europe and Middle-Eastern countries in institutional quarantine for 14 days and other travellers will be asked to home quarantine from today onwards.

He directed the state government officials to remain on alert and ensure strict inspection of international travellers at the airports.

“The travellers coming from European and Middle-Eastern countries should be kept in institutional quarantine facilities from today. Their RT-PCR tests should be conducted on the 5th or 7th day and they will be allowed to go home after completion of the quarantine period. The municipal commissioners have been directed to develop institutional quarantine facilities at hotels or by developing temporary facilities close to airports,” directed the chief minister.

