Centre should return what was snatched from us: Hasnain Masoodi

There is a realisation in Delhi that things haven’t gone the way they wanted, People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration coordinator and National Conference parliamentarian Hasnain Masoodi told Mir Ehsan a day ahead of the Centre’s meeting with leaders from Jammu & Kashmir.

Edited excerpts:

Has the National Conference changed its stance on the situation vis-à-vis Jammu & Kashmir?

Not at all. Our stand is clear -- we want restoration of the pre-August 5 situation. The situation should have never reached here. Now if they (Centre) have done it, they should give us what has been snatched from us.

Why do you think this meeting has been organised?

They (Centre) have not achieved what they had desired by revoking Article 370 and 35A. Now they have invited all those leaders for talks who were jailed, or against whom they said many bad things. Even the “political saplings” they planted failed to deliver, and in the interest of the country and J&K, they have realised they should again talk to people whom people trust.

Did the participation of the PAGD in the District Development Council polls played any role in calling for an all-party meeting.

Yes, it was the game-changer. The people voted for the alliance despite the leadership not getting a chance to campaign. After winning maximum seats, Delhi has realised the importance of the parties which are part of the alliance. They (Centre) should have initiated dialogue process earlier, but still its good if they have realised this after two years.

There aren’t any conditions from either side for these talks, how do you take it as the alliance partner?

During the meeting with the PM, the alliance will get a chance to explain what have been taken from us, and our leaders will try to convince the PM that things should be given to us that were taken from us without keeping in consideration the framework of the constitution.