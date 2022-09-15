Home / India News / Centre signs tripartite peace deal with 8 tribal outfits, Shah says important day for Assam

Barring the Paresh Baruah-led hardline faction of the banned ULFA and the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation, all other rebel groups active in the state have now entered into peace agreements with the government.

Home minister Amit Shah, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during the peace agreement meeting at the ministry.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo )
Written by Sohini Goswami

The Centre and Assam government on Thursday signed a tripartite peace accord with eight tribal outfits of the state in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma signed the deal on behalf of the Assam government.

Shah said this is an important day for Assam and the northeast, adding many initiatives have been taken by the Narendra Modi-led Union government to develop the region. “Around 1,100 people belonging to Adivasi outfits of Assam are surrendering arms and joining the mainstream today,” Shah said.

“We want Assam and the northeast should be drug-free, terrorism-free, dispute-free and fully developed. The Modi government is working towards this,” he added.

Sarma exuded confidence that with the signing of this agreement, a era of peace and harmony will be usher in in Assam.

According to reports, among the rebel outfits to have signed the peace deal are All Adivasi National Liberation Army, Adivasi Cobra Militant of Assam, Birsa Commando Force, Santhal Tiger Force, and Adivasi People's Army. The outfits are currently under a ceasefire deal with the government since 2012 and living in designated camps.

Except the Paresh Baruah-led hardline faction of the banned ULFA and the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation, all other rebel groups active in the state have now entered into peace agreements with the government.

Earlier, Sarma had held a meeting with rebel Adivasi groups regarding the final settlement.

In January 2020, Shah had presided over the signing of an agreement between the Centre, Assam and Bodo representatives in New Delhi to end the over 50-year-old Bodo crisis that has cost the region over 4,000 lives.

A total of 1,615 cadres of three National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) factions laid down their arms on January 30, 2020. Over 4,800 weapons, including AK 47 rifles, light-machine guns and stun guns, were laid down by the NDFB members at the time.

(With inputs from agencies)

