Centre taking strict action against terrorism in Kashmir: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur on Friday condemned the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) and said that the Central government is taking strict action against terrorism in the valley.

Thakur called the brutal killings unfortunate and said that these were attempts to create panic in the Valley.

"They killed director of Doordarshan, they killed our party leader Tika Lal Taplu. They targeted several people and killed them. Now the terrorists think that a particular community may return so they are again targeting them. The Central government is taking strict action against terrorism in the Kashmir Valley," said Thakur.

"It's very unfortunate; we last witnessed targetted killings (in J-K) in 1989-1990. An atmosphere of panic was attempted to be created for a particular community to leave," he added.

His remarks came in the wake of the recent targeted killings in the Valley.

Earlier, a 36-year-old migrant Kashmiri Pandit and high school teacher Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by the terrorists earlier this month.

A bank manager from Rajasthan who was working in Kashmir's Kulgam was shot dead by terrorists on June 2.

Another teacher posted in Kupwara, was shot inside government school premises on May 31.

On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was murdered inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

These deaths follow a series of killings that have been happening since August 5, 2019, the day when the Union government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and downgraded it to Union territory while simultaneously bifurcating the region into Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh UTs.