Home / India News / Centre to help study climate crisis impact on Himalayas

Centre to help study climate crisis impact on Himalayas

IMD is likely to have 10 weather radars for the Himalayan region in India by next year and also an airborne lidar observation to measure glacier volume periodically.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 01:04 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Scientists from IMD and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology cautioned that the impact of climate crisis on the Himalayas will increase in the form of cloudbursts, extremely heavy rain, landslides, glacial lake outburst flood
A Regional Climate Centre for the Third Pole or the Hindukush Himalayan region will be established to conduct cutting-edge climate research, assessments and applications to forecast impacts of climate change on the Himalayas.

The Centre, likely to be located in Delhi, will also advise Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar. “We are in initial stages of work with the World Meteorological Organisation and cannot provide an exact timeline...,” said M Mohapatra, director general, India Meteorological Department at TROPMET 2020, a symposium organised by the Indian Meteorological Society.

IMD is likely to have 10 weather radars for the Himalayan region in India by next year and also an airborne lidar observation to measure glacier volume periodically.

Scientists from IMD and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology cautioned that the impact of climate crisis on the Himalayas will increase in the form of cloudbursts, extremely heavy rain, landslides, glacial lake outburst flood. “The Himalayan region is warming faster than the world average, melting of glaciers is a major concern, a changing climate could mean more devastating impacts on the very fragile biodiversity of the Himalayas. It could also impact availability of water, food, agriculture and health in the region,” said M Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences.

New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
