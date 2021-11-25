Centre to review 8L annual income criteria for EWS category, NEET-PG counselling on hold

The Union government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it will review the annual income criteria of ₹8 lakh to provide reservation under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) admissions for post-graduate (PG) medical courses this year.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta informed a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath the government would constitute a committee to ascertain the criteria and the panel would need four weeks to complete the process.

The Supreme Court has now postponed the hearing of petitions challenging the EWS/OBC quota in Neet-PG courses till January 6.

Mehta said the NEET (PG) counselling would stand postponed for a further four weeks as per assurance earlier given to the court.

The apex court told the Centre that its EWS quota is very enabling and progressive kind of reservation and States must support Centre in its endeavour.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)

