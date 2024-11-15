Centre undertaking reforms to ensure error-free entrance exam system: Pradhan

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the Centre was introducing reforms in the entrance examinations beginning January to ensure that the exam system is error-free. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan delivered the inaugural address at the ISB Insights Forum 2024. (X/dpradhanbjp)

The minister said the Radhakrishnan panel has submitted a report outlining reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA). “They (committee) have suggested a lot of multidimensional reform, restructuring of NTA, a new approach for the entrance process, looking into the mental health condition of the appearing students...,” Pradhan told reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad.

In June, the Centre set up a committee chaired by former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan to come up with a roadmap for the transparent and fair conduct of exams by NTA.

The committee recommended a gradual shift to online testing, a hybrid model involving digitally transmitted question papers, and a multi-stage NEET-UG format to alleviate student stress and enhance evaluation accuracy. NEET had faced scrutiny over alleged paper leaks, while the UGC-NET exam was cancelled after concerns over its integrity. Similarly, the CSIR-UGC NET and NEET PG exams were cancelled as a precautionary measure.

Pradhan said the cooperation of states was going to be essential to implement the Radhakrishnan committee recommendations. “I have appealed to everyone on this matter, especially regarding entrance examinations. I have appealed to all state government education secretaries. A new entrance exam series for the upcoming year will begin in January,” he said.

“With some administrative and academic reforms and stringent laws, the Centre with all state governments is committed to ensuring that the entrance exams are error-free for the students,” he said.