Centre unveils 1L-cr urban challenge fund, revamped PM-SVANidhi

An urban challenge fund of ₹1 lakh crore to transform cities into “growth hubs”; ₹15,000 crore fund for SWAMIH 2.0 (special window for affordable and mid-income housing) to construct 100,000 “stuck” housing units; and enhanced bank loans and UPI-linked credit cards under the revamped PM SVANidhi (Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi) scheme -- these were the major announcements made for the urban sector by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on Saturday. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a post-budget press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

The finance minister said that urban development is among the six key areas where the budget aims at “transformative” reforms, along with taxation, the financial sector, the power sector, mining, and regulatory reforms. The budgetary allocation to the union ministry of housing and urban affairs increased by 52% as compared to the revised estimate of the current fiscal and by 17% to the budgetary estimate for 2024-25.

In her speech, Sitharaman also announced the second asset monetisation plan, which aims to enhance government revenue, optimise public assets for FY2025-30, and infuse capital of ₹10 lakh crore in new projects. Under the urban challenge fund, she said the government would finance 25% of all bankable projects, while 50% of the funding for projects must come from bonds, bank loans, and public-private partnerships (PPP).

The FM said that ₹10,000 crore has been earmarked for FY 2025-26, and the outlay of ₹1.5 lakh crore for 50-year interest-free loans to states for capital expenditure and infrastructure will continue.

“While the budget acknowledges the need for inclusive development and economic growth, there’s a missed opportunity in prioritising investments that safeguard people and infrastructure from the escalating risks of climate change,” said Jaya Dhindaw, executive programme director of sustainable cities and Director, WRI India Ross Centre. However, she said initiatives such as the Urban Challenge Fund — designed to position cities as growth hubs — and the support for states to develop infrastructure pipelines present a crucial opportunity. “Embedding climate resilience as a prerequisite for accessing these funds, through measures like blue-green and hybrid infrastructure, can ensure that urban development is both sustainable and future-ready.”

Among the other new initiatives, Sitharaman said each infrastructure ministry would be asked to prepare a three-year project pipeline, and the states would be urged to do the same. For this, states can seek support from the India Infrastructure Project Development Fund. She also said: “We will start a national geospatial mission to develop foundational geospatial infrastructure and data. Using PM Gati Shakti, this mission will facilitate the modernisation of land records, urban planning, and design of infrastructure projects.”

Prabhat Kumar, head of public finance management at Janaagraha, a non-profit working on local governance, said the allocations signal a much-needed boost for urban development, particularly in attracting private capital for infrastructure. “However, the budget lacks a focus on critical institutional reforms — essential for sustaining rapid urbanisation, bringing private sector participation, and driving long-term urban economic growth. Without robust governance frameworks, financial decentralisation, and stronger urban institutions, these investments risk falling short of their intended impact.”

The FM said the PM SVANidhi scheme will be revamped with enhanced bank loans, UPI-linked credit cards with ₹30,000 limit, and capacity-building support. Already, 6.8 million street vendors have benefitted from the scheme, the FM said. However, the budgetary allocation was decreased to ₹373 crore for the next fiscal compared to the RE of ₹450 crore in the current fiscal.

The central government will also facilitate identity card issuance and registration on the e-Shram portal for gig workers, providing insurance coverage for nearly 10 million gig economy workers under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana, the FM said. However, there was no mention of the much-anticipated urban livelihoods mission or Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM) 2.0. The mission has not received any allocation in the new budget.

Aravind Unni, an expert on urban poverty alleviation policies, said the absence of NULM was “surprising” as it was the only programme working to alleviate urban poverty, which become worse after the Covid pandemic. He also mentioned how urban street vending haats introduced in the last budget have not been continued. Further, he said, “While there’s a lot of mention of big-ticket urban reforms, there is a lack of clarity on policy details as budget is ideally not only about allocations.”

Overall, the budgetary estimate for union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has received an outlay of ₹96,777 crore, which is 1.91% of the entire Union Budget, marking an increase of 52% as compared to the revised estimate of ₹63,669.93 crores. To be sure, MoHUA was slow in utilising budgetary allocations of the current fiscal, at 49% until November 2024, compared with other infra-heavy ministries, with the Ministry of Ports and Shipping utilising 76% of the funds, according to the economic survey released on Friday.

As compared to the budgetary allocation for 2024-25, which was ₹82,576.57 crore, the 20025-26 allocation is up by 17%. MoHUA’s budget over the last few years has been hovering around the 2% mark of the total Union Budget, with the highest being 2.5% in FY 21-22 and approximately 2.2% in FY 23-24.

The expenditure budget for the next fiscal has mentioned a new ₹ 2500 crore fund for industrial housing. Overall, for housing (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban or PMAY-U 1 and 2, industrial housing), the budget has estimated spending of ₹ 25,794 crore in the next fiscal compared to the ₹ 15,170 crores RE of 2024-25. This aligns with the trend of housing getting a significant share of MoHUA’s budget since 2021-22. Metro projects, another resource-intensive area, will see spending of roughly ₹31,900 crore in the next fiscal year compared to the RE of approximately ₹24,750 crore for the current fiscal year.

Other major heads such as Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) - Urban, AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) saw marquee allocations of ₹ 10,000 crore (25% increase of BE 24-25) and ₹ 5,000 crore, respectively (same of BE 24-25). The PM E-bus was given saw an allocation of ₹1,310 crore.