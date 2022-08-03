Centre writes to Bengal govt over irregularities in teachers recruitment case

The Centre has stepped up pressure on the West Bengal government over alleged irregularities in recruitments of teachers in the state, with Union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, writing to chief minister Mamata Banerjee pointing out that the process followed was not in accordance with the law.

The missive, seen by HT, comes days after former Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case. The federal agency has also recovered huge sums of cash and valuables from multiple flats owned by Mukherjee.

Pradhan, who also holds the portfolio of skill development and entrepreneurship, wrote in his letter that the government had received a large number of representations from teachers and various teachers’ organisations in West Bengal regarding alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

He said the process for appointment of teachers through the state level selection test (SLST) started in 2014, but actual recruitment was carried out only in 2016. “Further, the recruitment process was compromised and several petitions against this process were filed,” he wrote.

He also made a pointed reference to the recruitment process of ‘Group C’ and ‘Group D’ staff in government-run or aided schools, as notified by the state government in 2016 to the SSC.

Pointing out that the selection was “also a matter of grave concern”, Pradhan has urged CM Banerjee to take action as the irregularities “will hamper the quality of education and demotivate the future generation.”

“I sincerely urge you to take necessary corrective measures to restore the confidence of the people. I would like to assure you of our continuous support and highest consideration to ensure access to quality education for all children in West Bengal,” the letter stated.

The Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also stepped up pressure on Banerjee over the case. A BJP lawmaker, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the party will raise the issue to underscore the “corrupt practices” of the TMC government.

“ Our state leadership has been raising the issue of corruption in every sphere of governance. State unit president Sukanta Majumdar has stated that the CM used to be a part of the political campaign of the two arrested in the scam,” the lawmaker said.

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, also raised the issue on Tuesday at a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

